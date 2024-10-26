Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russian missile attack kills three in Ukraine’s Dnipro; hits houses, medical building

(Reuters) – A Russian missile attack hit residences and a medical facility in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Friday evening, killing three people and injuring at least nine, regional governor Serhiy Lysak said.

Lysak, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said an eight-year-old girl and a teenage boy and were among the injured.

News reports from the city said several strikes hit different areas there.

Lysak said a two-storey building was partly destroyed and one person could still be under rubble. A medical facility and four apartment buildings suffered damage.

Pictures posted online showed residents and rescue teams outside shattered houses and damaged facilities at the medical building.

