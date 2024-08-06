Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s Kharkiv damages medical clinic, mayor says

1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – A Russian missile attack on the city of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine damaged a medical clinic on Tuesday, Kharkiv’s mayor said via the Telegram messaging app.

The Kharkiv regional governor said two people had been treated for acute stress reactions, adding that more people could be under the rubble.

Local authorities said earlier that the Russian strike on the central part of Kharkiv caused a fire.

Russia has pummelled the northeastern city, which lies less than 30 kilometres (20 miles) from its border, since its full-scale invasion began in February 2022.