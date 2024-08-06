Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s Kharkiv injures five, governor says

KYIV (Reuters) -A Russian missile attack on the city of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine damaged a medical clinic and injured at least five people on Tuesday, the governor of the Kharkiv region said.

Oleh Syniehubov also said on the Telegram messaging app that the Russian forces had used Iskander ballistic missile in the morning attack, adding that it had damaged dozens of cars and residential buildings and some administrative buildings.

Local authorities said earlier that the Russian strike on the central part of Kharkiv city had caused a fire.

Russia has pummelled the city, which lies less than 30 kilometres (20 miles) from its border, since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

(Reporting by Anastasiia MalenkoEditing by Alex Richardson and Gareth Jones)

