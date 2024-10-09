Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s Odesa port region kills six, governor says

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – A Russian ballistic missile attack on Wednesday on the port infrastructure of Ukraine’s southern Odesa region killed six people and injured eight, Odesa Regional Governor Oleh Kiper said.

The injured were all Ukrainian nationals, Kiper wrote on the Telegram messaging app. Four were in serious condition.

Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said a Panamanian-flagged container ship, the Shui Spirit, sustained damage in the attack.

“An insidious enemy is trying to disrupt the work of the Ukrainian grain corridor, killing civilians and destroying infrastructure,” Kiper wrote in his post.

The attack on the port of Chornomorsk was the third in the region in the past four days.

Ukrainian officials said a Russian missile hit a Palau-flagged vessel in Odesa port on Monday, killing one Ukrainian national and injuring five foreign nationals.

And on Sunday, a Russian missile damaged a civilian Saint Kitts and Nevis-flagged vessel loaded with corn in the port of Pivdennyi.

Under a deal brokered by Turkey soon after Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, ships carrying cargoes from Ukrainian ports operated without impediment for about a year before Russia pulled out of the agreement.

Vessels have since been using an alternative route, hugging Ukraine’s southwestern Black Sea coast through Romanian waters and on to Turkey.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
5 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
18 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
210 Likes
146 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR