Russian missile damages Swiss NGO’s office in Kharkiv, Ukraine says

(Reuters) -Russia fired a series of ballistic missiles at the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Wednesday, wounding at least six people and damaging the office of a Swiss mine-clearing NGO, local officials said.

Ukraine’s second-largest city and the surrounding region, which borders Russia, have been battered by drone, missile and guided-bomb attacks since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The region’s governor, Oleh Syniehubov, said an overnight strike destroyed the facade of the Fondation suisse de déminage’s office and the ceilings of several of its floors.

Six cars used by the group’s medics were damaged, he said, noting the importance of demining initiatives in his region, one of the most densely strewn with landmines and other potentially harmful war detritus.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov said there had been five separate strikes on the city since Russia’s overnight attack.

The latest one hit an industrial area and injured six people, he said. Police said unspecified infrastructure was destroyed in this attack, including damage to vehicles.

Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians but thousands have been killed and injured in its 29-month-old invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne, Yuliia Dysa in Gdansk; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Bernadette Baum)