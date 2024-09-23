Russian missile hits critical infrastructure, injures two in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia

(Reuters) -A Russian missile strike on Ukraine’s southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia on Monday hit critical infrastructure and injured at least two people after attacks on the city late on Sunday wounded 21, regional authorities said.

One of two Russian strikes on Monday evening hit an unidentified facility and another landed in an open area, the regional governor Ivan Fedorov said on the Telegram messaging app. Ukraine’s air force had issued a missile threat warning across southern regions.

Late on Sunday Russia launched at least seven air strikes, wounding 21 people and damaging 13 apartment buildings, educational institutions, cars and garages, Fedorov said, adding that Russia likely used guided aerial bombs.

The Ukrainian energy ministry said on Telegram that due to Sunday’s air strikes power supplies were cut to over 16,000 consumers in the region but were later restored.

Russia denies targeting civilians but thousands have been killed and injured since Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Ukraine’s emergency services posted a video on its Facebook page showing rescuers trying to remove debris and unblock an entry to an apartment and attending to wounded people at night in front of a damaged residential building.

Russia also launched two guided air missiles and four attack drones targeting Ukraine overnight, Ukraine’s air force said. Three of the drones were shot down over the northeastern Sumy region, it added.

The two missiles and one drone did not reach their targets due to Ukrainian air defences, the air force said.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne and Anastasiia Malenko in Kyiv, additional reporting Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Jamie Freed and Ros Russell)