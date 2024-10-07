Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russian missile hits Palau-flagged vessel in Odesa, second attack in two days

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – A Russian missile hit a Palau-flagged vessel in Ukraine’s southern port of Odesa on Monday, killing one Ukrainian national and injuring five foreign nationals, regional governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram.

The attack was the second on a ship in as many days in southern Ukraine. Ukraine’s Restoration Ministry earlier said a Russian missile had damaged a civilian Saint Kitts and Nevis-flagged vessel loaded with corn in the port of Pivdennyi on Sunday.

