Russian missile hits residential building in Ukraine’s Odesa, no word on casualties

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – A Russian missile struck a residential building in Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa late on Friday, triggering a fire, but there was no immediate indication of casualties, officials said.

An official city Telegram channel said the building had sustained damage and emergency services were at the site.

There was no independent verification of the report.

Odesa and port facilities in the region have come under increased Russian attack in recent weeks.

