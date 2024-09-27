Russian missile kills one, damages buildings in central Ukrainian city

KYIV (Reuters) -A Russian missile attack on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih struck a five-storey building housing the regional police department on Friday, killing at least one person and injuring five others, officials said.

Several people are feared buried under the rubble, officials said.

The body of a woman was found under the rubble, the regional governor Serhiy Lysak later said on the Telegram messaging app.

He added that 23 private houses, three apartment blocks and an educational facility had been damaged in the attack.

Ukraine’s emergency services said the attack had partially destroyed the building housing the police directorate for the Dnipropetrovsk region.

(Reporting by Anastasiia Malenko, Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Toby Chopra, Christina Fincher and Gareth Jones)