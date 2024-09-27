Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russian missile kills three, damages buildings in central Ukrainian city

KYIV (Reuters) -A Russian missile attack on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih struck a five-storey building housing the regional police department on Friday, killing at least three people and injuring six others, officials said.

Three bodies – of a man and two women – were found under the rubble, the regional governor Serhiy Lysak said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine’s emergency services said they were continuing to work at the site as people were feared buried under the rubble.

Lysak added that 23 private houses, three apartment blocks and an educational facility had been damaged in the attack.

Emergency services said the attack had partially destroyed the building housing the police directorate for the Dnipropetrovsk region.

(Reporting by Anastasiia Malenko, Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Gareth Jones and Ros Russell)

