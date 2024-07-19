Russian missile kills three in residential area of Ukraine’s Mykolaiv

(Reuters) – A Russian missile hit a residential area in Ukraine’s southern city of Mykolaiv on Friday, killing a child and two adults, and injuring others, the city mayor said.

“It is already known that three were killed, including a child,” Oleksandr Sienkevych said on the Telegram messenger app.

The port city of Mykolaiv and the surrounding region regularly come under Russian attacks.

Vitaliy Kim, the regional governor, said on Telegram that another missile landed elsewhere in the region, describing the situation at the site as “more or less”.

He hailed residents of the regional capital who rushed to the site to help before medics arrived.

Moscow denies targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure in its invasion of Ukraine, although thousands of people have been killed and injured in its attacks.