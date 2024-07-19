Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russian missile kills three in residential area of Ukraine’s Mykolaiv

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – A Russian missile hit a residential area in Ukraine’s southern city of Mykolaiv on Friday, killing a child and two adults, and injuring others, the city mayor said.

“It is already known that three were killed, including a child,” Oleksandr Sienkevych said on the Telegram messenger app.

The port city of Mykolaiv and the surrounding region regularly come under Russian attacks.

Vitaliy Kim, the regional governor, said on Telegram that another missile landed elsewhere in the region, describing the situation at the site as “more or less”.

He hailed residents of the regional capital who rushed to the site to help before medics arrived.

Moscow denies targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure in its invasion of Ukraine, although thousands of people have been killed and injured in its attacks.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
37 Likes
35 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR