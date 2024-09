Russian missile strike kills 41 people in Ukraine’s Poltava, Zelenskiy says

KYIV (Reuters) – A Russian missile strike killed at least 41 people and wounded more than 180 others in Ukraine’s city of Poltava on Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

Zelenskiy said in a video that the Russian forces hit the city with two ballistic missiles, damaging a building of the Institute of Communications.