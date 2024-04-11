Russian missile strike targets cities across Ukraine

1 minute

(Reuters) – Ukrainian authorities reported blasts in the country’s northeastern, southern and western regions on Thursday morning, during a fresh wave of Russian missile strikes.

Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, its mayor, Ihor Terekhov, said on messaging app Telegram, as well as in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to governor Ivan Fedorov, also on the app.

The governor of the western Lviv region, Maksim Kozytskyi, said on Telegram that air defences were working in the area.