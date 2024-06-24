Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russian missiles kill four, wound 34 in eastern town Pokrovsk, Ukraine says

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Russian missiles killed at least four people and wounded 34 others, including two children, in the eastern Ukrainian town of Pokrovsk on Monday, the regional governor said.

“This is one of the largest enemy attacks on civilians recently,” Vadym Filashkin said on Telegram.

Images shared alongside his post showed one-story buildings with shattered windows, ruined rooftops and bricks and construction waste scattered around.

Filashkin said Russian troops launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles at the town which is about 24 km (15 miles) from the front line. The attack destroyed one private house and damaged 16 more, he added.

One missile struck and then, half an hour later, a second, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s office said in a statement. The attacks also damaged a gas pipeline and cars, it added

Deeply Read

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
83 Likes
79 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
10 Likes
41 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR