Russian missiles kill police officer in strike on Ukraine’s Kharkiv

reuters_tickers

2 minutes

(Reuters) -A Russian missile attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, hit a location used by policemen on Friday, killing a senior officer and injuring 40 other people, the prosecutor general’s office said.

Nine civilians and a rescue worker were among the injured in the late afternoon attack, the office said on the Telegram messaging app.

Police said S-400 missiles had been deployed by Russian forces and showed pictures of rescue workers sifting through mounds of rubble with the help of floodlights.

Reuters could not independently verify details of the attack.

Oleh Syniehubov, governor of Kharkiv region in Ukraine’s northeast, said some injured officers were in serious condition. He said an attack on the city earlier in the day had damaged a multi-storey apartment bloc and several private houses.

A Russian guided bomb struck a multi-storey residence on Wednesday in Kharkiv, killing three people.

Syniehubov also said a Russian guided bomb had struck a five-storey apartment building in the city of Kupiansk, further east, injuring two people.

Further west, in the city of Sumy, prosecutors said a drone attack on a multi-storey apartment building injured five.

Kharkiv remained in Ukrainian hands throughout the initial unsuccessful advance by Russian forces on the capital, Kyiv, after their February 2022 invasion. The city has since remained a frequent target of Russian air strikes.

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; Editing by William Maclean, Ron Popeski, Leslie Adler and Diane Craft)