Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russian missiles kill police officer in strike on Ukraine’s Kharkiv

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

(Reuters) -A Russian missile attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, hit a location used by policemen on Friday, killing a senior officer and injuring 40 other people, the prosecutor general’s office said.

Nine civilians and a rescue worker were among the injured in the late afternoon attack, the office said on the Telegram messaging app.

Police said S-400 missiles had been deployed by Russian forces and showed pictures of rescue workers sifting through mounds of rubble with the help of floodlights.

Reuters could not independently verify details of the attack.

Oleh Syniehubov, governor of Kharkiv region in Ukraine’s northeast, said some injured officers were in serious condition. He said an attack on the city earlier in the day had damaged a multi-storey apartment bloc and several private houses.

A Russian guided bomb struck a multi-storey residence on Wednesday in Kharkiv, killing three people.

Syniehubov also said a Russian guided bomb had struck a five-storey apartment building in the city of Kupiansk, further east, injuring two people.

Further west, in the city of Sumy, prosecutors said a drone attack on a multi-storey apartment building injured five.

Kharkiv remained in Ukrainian hands throughout the initial unsuccessful advance by Russian forces on the capital, Kyiv, after their February 2022 invasion. The city has since remained a frequent target of Russian air strikes.

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; Editing by William Maclean, Ron Popeski, Leslie Adler and Diane Craft)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
304 Likes
194 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
71 Likes
54 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
88 Likes
76 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR