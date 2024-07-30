Russian navy starts drills involving 20,000 personnel, 300 ships

(Reuters) – Three fleets of the Russian navy and a flotilla have begun scheduled exercises involving 20,000 personnel and 300 ships, Russia’s Interfax and TASS news agencies reported on Tuesday.

The main goal of the drills, which will involve the country’s Northern, Pacific and Baltic fleets as well as the Caspian Flotilla, is to test the military command bodies of the Navy, TASS news agency reported, citing the Russian defence ministry.