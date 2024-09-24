Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly close to coast of Alaska, TASS reports

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Two Russian TU-95MS nuclear-capable strategic bombers have carried out a flight over the Bering Sea’s neutral waters near the western coast of Alaska, Russian state news agency TASS reported on Tuesday, citing the Defence Ministry.

The ministry was cited as saying the flight had been carried out in accordance with international rules and that the bombers had been escorted by fighter jets.