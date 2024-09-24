Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly close to coast of Alaska, TASS reports

This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Two Russian TU-95MS nuclear-capable strategic bombers have carried out a flight over the Bering Sea’s neutral waters near the western coast of Alaska, Russian state news agency TASS reported on Tuesday, citing the Defence Ministry.

The ministry was cited as saying the flight had been carried out in accordance with international rules and that the bombers had been escorted by fighter jets.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
52 Likes
76 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
110 Likes
80 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
57 Likes
51 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR