Russian official says Ukrainian shelling of Russia’s Belgorod region kills one, injures 9

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region said in a statement on Monday that a civilian had been killed in Ukrainian shelling of an agricultural facility.

Moscow says Belgorod, which borders Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, has come under regular attack from Kyiv’s forces since President Vladimir Putin ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, writing later in the day on the Telegram messaging app, said a new bout of Ukrainian shelling wounded seven people in and near the city of Belgorod. More than 20 homes sustained damage.

He said Ukrainian drones had attacked the border town of Shebekino, injuring two people.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

