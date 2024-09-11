Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russian oligarchs and financial firm lose court challenge against EU sanctions

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Two Russian oligarchs and the country’s National Settlement Depository company on Wednesday lost legal challenges against European Union sanctions imposed on them after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The EU has imposed multiple rounds of sanctions since Russia invaded Ukraine. They include trade restrictions to cut defence and other exports to Russia, as well as restrictions on Russia’s banking sector, among others.

Sanctions had been imposed upon Gennady Timchenko, a Russian tycoon and long-time ally of President Vladimir Putin, and upon billionaire Mikhail Fridman.

Timchenko and Fridman had appealed against an EU demand to declare their funds or economic resources as part of EU sanctions adopted after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

However, their arguments were dismissed by the Luxembourg-based General Court, which is Europe’s second-highest court.

“The need for action to counteract legal and financial arrangements facilitating the circumvention of restrictive measures justifies such obligations,” it said in a ruling.

The EU’s General Court also threw out an appeal by Russia’s National Settlement Depository, which is the country’s equivalent of the Euroclear and Clearstream clearing houses.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
51 Likes
74 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
42 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR