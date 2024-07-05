Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russian opposition figure Kara-Murza transferred to prison hospital, wife says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, who is currently serving a 25-year jail sentence for treason, has been transferred to a prison hospital, his wife Evgenia said in a post on X on Friday.

The 42-year-old Moscow-born Kara-Murza, who has both Russian and British passports, was jailed last year after he repeatedly condemned Russia’s war in Ukraine and lobbied for Western sanctions against Moscow.

His wife says he suffers from a nerve condition after surviving two poisoning attempts and has repeatedly voiced concerns over his health in prison.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
2 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
27 Likes
46 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR