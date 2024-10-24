Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russian parliament votes to ratify North Korea partnership treaty

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The lower house of Russia’s parliament, the State Duma, voted on Thursday to ratify a treaty of partnership between Russia and North Korea.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed the mutual defence pact during Putin’s visit to Pyongyang in June. Russia and North Korea have deepened cooperation since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, with South Korea and Ukraine saying North Korean troops are preparing to deploy in support of Russia.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
48 Likes
36 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
7 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
267 Likes
168 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR