Russian PM Mishustin to meet Iranian President Pezeshkian on Monday

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Iran on Monday and meet Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Russian government said on Sunday.

“Special attention” will be paid to implementation of large-scale joint projects in the sphere of transport, energy, industry, agriculture and other areas, it said in a statement.