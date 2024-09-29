Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russian prime minister to attend Eurasian meeting after Iran visit

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will attend a meeting in Armenia on Tuesday of the Eurasian Economic Forum, the government said on Sunday, referring to a body within the framework of a grouping of former Soviet states.

The government statement on Telegram followed an earlier announcement that Mishustin would visit Iran on Monday and meet President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The statement said the meeting would discuss digitalisation, market operations and cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union, made up of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

Russia often presents the Eurasian Economic Union as an alternative to Western political and economic groupings.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
5 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
150 Likes
106 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
53 Likes
52 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR