Russian prime minister to attend Eurasian meeting after Iran visit

(Reuters) – Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will attend a meeting in Armenia on Tuesday of the Eurasian Economic Forum, the government said on Sunday, referring to a body within the framework of a grouping of former Soviet states.

The government statement on Telegram followed an earlier announcement that Mishustin would visit Iran on Monday and meet President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The statement said the meeting would discuss digitalisation, market operations and cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union, made up of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

Russia often presents the Eurasian Economic Union as an alternative to Western political and economic groupings.