Russian prosecutor seeks 18-year sentence for US journalist Gershkovich, agencies report

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian prosecutors at the trial of U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich on Friday requested that he be jailed for 18 years on charges of spying, Russian news agencies reported.

A verdict will be passed on the Wall Street Journal reporter within hours, the agencies said. Gershkovich, his newspaper and the U.S. government all reject the accusation of spying.