Russian prosecutor wants U.S. ex-Marine Gilman jailed for nine years, RIA reports

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Russian prosecutor on Thursday sought a nine-year and one-month prison sentence for Robert Gilman, a former U.S. Marine who is already serving a prison sentence for attacking a police officer while drunk, the state-run RIA news agency reported.

The court will announce its verdict on Oct. 7, RIA said.

In October 2022, Gilman was sentenced to 4-1/2 years in a Russian penal colony for the drunken attack on the police officer. The sentence was later reduced to 3-1/2 years.

His new trial relates to separate assault charges.