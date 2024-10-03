Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russian prosecutor wants U.S. ex-Marine Gilman jailed for nine years, RIA reports

This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Russian prosecutor on Thursday sought a nine-year and one-month prison sentence for Robert Gilman, a former U.S. Marine who is already serving a prison sentence for attacking a police officer while drunk, the state-run RIA news agency reported.

The court will announce its verdict on Oct. 7, RIA said.

In October 2022, Gilman was sentenced to 4-1/2 years in a Russian penal colony for the drunken attack on the police officer. The sentence was later reduced to 3-1/2 years.

His new trial relates to separate assault charges.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
188 Likes
132 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR