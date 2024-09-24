Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russian repression worsens, UN expert says, voicing fears for political prisoners

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

By Emma Farge

GENEVA (Reuters) – State repression has worsened in Russia since the invasion of Ukraine, a U.N. expert said on Tuesday, warning of arbitrary imprisonment and risks for more than 1,000 political prisoners.

“The country is now governed by a State-sponsored system of fear and punishment, including the use of torture, with absolute impunity,” U.N. Special Rapporteur Mariana Katzarova told the Geneva-based Human Rights Council,

The Bulgarian former Amnesty International investigator said in a report on Russia’s rights record that oppression had intensified since the February 2022 Ukraine war began, with the number of political prisoners up to more than 1,300.

Many were jailed on fabricated charges, she said, noting a priest’s seven-year sentence for a prayer against the war.

“They risk anything from death, like (opposition leader Alexei) Navalny, or really their health being completely taken away from them,” she said on Monday ahead of her speech, noting greater use of torture and solitary confinement.

Russia did not respond to efforts by Katzarova to contact them for her research, she said.

Its seat was left empty at the U.N. council on Tuesday and its diplomatic mission in Geneva did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Russian officials say the West routinely exaggerates the extent of repression in Russia.

They say Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent critic, died on Feb. 16 in an Arctic prison of natural causes. Navalny’s wife Yulia Navalnaya has accused Putin of having him killed, an accusation the Kremlin rejects.

A group of political prisoners freed in August alongside The Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in a major prisoner swap were to speak in Geneva later on Tuesday.

Katzarova is one of dozens of independent rights experts mandated by the U.N. to report on specific themes or crises. She is the only one reporting on one of the five states with a permanent seat on the U.N. Security Council.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
52 Likes
76 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
111 Likes
83 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
57 Likes
51 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR