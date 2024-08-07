Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russian shelling kills four in Ukraine’s Donetsk region

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Russia shelled the frontline Donetsk region in Ukraine’s east on Wednesday, killing at least four people, the regional governor said.

An elderly man and woman were killed in Antonivka village, just about 5 kilometers from the active combat zone, Vadym Filashkin said on Telegram. Another person was injured, he added.

In a separate attack, a man and a woman were killed in the Mykhaylivka settlement, Filashkin said.

The Donetsk region, which Moscow troops partially occupy, regularly comes under Russian shelling and air strikes.

It also remains one of the hottest areas of fighting as Russia targets areas in the direction of the strategic eastern logistics hub of Pokrovsk.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
28 Likes
25 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
23 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
49 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR