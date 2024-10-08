Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russian shelling kills one, injures five in Ukraine’s Kherson region

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Russian shelling in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region on Tuesday killed one person and injured five more, the regional governor said.

The village of Antonivka came under attack, Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram. Four injured were hospitalized, he added.

Regional prosecutors said on Telegram that Russian troops used artillery to attack the village. A 56-year-old man was killed, they added.

Kherson and the surrounding region regularly come under Russian fire, with Moscow troops launching strikes from the occupied part of the region on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

Local officials report injuries from such attacks almost every day. On Monday, Russia dropped four guided bombs on Kherson, injuring at least 22 people, including two children, officials said.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
205 Likes
144 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
63 Likes
52 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
2 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR