Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russian shelling kills one, wounds six in Sloviansk in eastern Ukraine

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Russian shelling killed one person and wounded six others in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk, a town near the front line of the 2-1/2-year-old war that Russia’s military hopes to capture.

Vadym Filashkin, governor of Donetsk region, said on the Telegram messaging app that the shelling damaged six multi-storey apartment buildings, an administrative building and a business site. Pictures posted online showed dwellings with shattered windows and damage to facades.

Filashkin said two children were among the injured, including a 2-year-old.

Russian forces have been advancing slowly through Donetsk region in recent weeks, with the heaviest fighting gripping areas near the town of Pokrovsk, further south.

After failing to advance on Kyiv in the early days of the war, Moscow’s troops have focused on seizing the Donbas, comprised of Donetsk and Luhansk regions in Ukraine’s east.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
205 Likes
142 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
63 Likes
52 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
2 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR