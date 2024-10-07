Russian shelling kills one, wounds six in Sloviansk in eastern Ukraine

1 minute

(Reuters) – Russian shelling killed one person and wounded six others in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk, a town near the front line of the 2-1/2-year-old war that Russia’s military hopes to capture.

Vadym Filashkin, governor of Donetsk region, said on the Telegram messaging app that the shelling damaged six multi-storey apartment buildings, an administrative building and a business site. Pictures posted online showed dwellings with shattered windows and damage to facades.

Filashkin said two children were among the injured, including a 2-year-old.

Russian forces have been advancing slowly through Donetsk region in recent weeks, with the heaviest fighting gripping areas near the town of Pokrovsk, further south.

After failing to advance on Kyiv in the early days of the war, Moscow’s troops have focused on seizing the Donbas, comprised of Donetsk and Luhansk regions in Ukraine’s east.