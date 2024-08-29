Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russian shelling kills one in East Ukraine, governor says

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – At least one person died and six sustained injuries during Russian shelling of the eastern Ukrainian town of Kostiantynivka on Thursday, the local governor said.

Kostiantynivka, which is miles away from the frontline, is one of the most affected cities in the region, Donetsk Governor Vadym Filashkin wrote in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

“It comes under enemy fire almost every day,” he said.

Shelling also damaged five apartment buildings, a private house and a car, according to the statement.

