Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russian shelling kills three women in Ukraine’s east, governor says

This content was published on
1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – Russian shelling killed three women in a small village in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine on Sunday, governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Filashkin said Russian forces hit the village of Cherkaske with cluster munitions in the morning, killing the women, aged 43, 45, and 53, wounding a man, and damaging at least nine private houses and cars.

He urged residents to leave in a message on the Telegram messaging app. Reuters was not able to verify the report independently.

Russian artillery, bombs and missiles have been hitting settlements in the Donetsk region for months. Ukraine’s military reported about 100 clashes in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours in its daily frontline update.

Russia has dismissed accusations that its forces have regularly targeted civilians since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
43 Likes
40 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
50 Likes
73 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR