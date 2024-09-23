Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russian Soyuz brings crew of three back from International Space Station

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Russian Soyuz capsule landed on the Kazakh steppe on Monday, bringing two Russian cosmonauts and a U.S. astronaut back to Earth after a stint on the International Space Station (ISS).

The Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft with Roscosmos cosmonauts Nikolai Chub, Oleg Kononenko and NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson landed at 1159 GMT.

Kononenko and Chub had been part of the ISS crew since last September, completing a 374-day mission. Dyson’s stay was shorter, lasting 184 days.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
94 Likes
70 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
57 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR