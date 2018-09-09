Two Russians named by British authorities as suspects in the March poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia travelled to Geneva at least six times in the run-up to the attack, report two Sunday newspapers.
The suspects, named as Russian military intelligence agents Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, also stayed in Geneva for long periods, according to "SonntagsZeitung" and "Le Matin Dimanche".
This has been confirmed by several informed Swiss and foreign sources on condition of anonymity, they say.
"SonntagsZeitung" and "Le Matin Dimanche" also refer to a report in British newspaper The Telegraphexternal link which details how the pair travelled across Europe in the runup to the attack, reserving nine different flights to and from Geneva between November 2017 and February 2018, travelling from Moscow via Paris.
