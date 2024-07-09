Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russian spy service accuses US of plotting ‘regime change’ in Georgia

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s foreign spy agency accused the United States on Tuesday of plotting “regime change” in Georgia after the South Caucasus country holds a parliamentary election on Oct. 26.

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) provided no evidence for its assertion, but an SVR statement containing the allegation was a sign of warming relations between Moscow and its traditionally pro-Western neighbour.

“Washington is determined to achieve regime change in Georgia following the results of the upcoming parliamentary elections,” the SVR said in the statement.

“The Biden administration has already developed a large-scale information campaign to discredit the ruling Georgian Dream party.”

There was no immediate comment from the U.S. State Department. Asked in June about similar accusations by Georgia, a State Department spokesperson denied the United States had any such plans.

Georgia’s governing Georgian Dream party did not comment, but officials have repeatedly accused Western countries of backing Georgian opposition groups to try to drag the country into a confrontation with Russia.

After gaining independence from Moscow in 1991, Georgia had been one of the most pro-Western of the Soviet Union’s successor states until a sharp downturn in relations with Western countries this year.

Georgia approved a law on “foreign agents” in June despite street protests and Western condemnation, and Tbilisi has drawn closer to Moscow, refusing to impose sanctions on Russia over its war in Ukraine.

Russian officials have repeatedly praised what they have called Georgia’s “moderate” position on the conflict in Ukraine. Public opinion in Georgia remains strongly pro-Kyiv.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
37 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
14 Likes
46 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR