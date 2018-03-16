This content was published on March 16, 2018 11:30 AM Mar 16, 2018 - 11:30

The former spy and his daughter were attacked in a shopping centre in Salisbury, UK (Keystone)

Switzerland is very concerned about the unprecedented use of a certain chemical agent, a spokeswoman for the Foreign Affairs Ministry said on Friday.

The fact that the so-called "Novichok" nerve gas was used for the first time is of particular concern, the spokeswoman said. She added that the incident was all the more worrying as it follows a series of similar violations of international law in recent years. According to her, Switzerland reiterates that it is essential for peace and stability to respect international norms and rules.

The spokeswoman also stressed the importance of the investigation into the circumstances of the attack by the British authorities, with help from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). On Thursday, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said that a sample of the substance will be sent to the OPCW.

The chemical attack on March 4 against the former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia has triggered a confrontation between Moscow and London. Both victims remain in critical condition after the murder attempt in Salisbury, England.

