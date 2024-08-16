Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russian strategic bomber crashes in Siberia, killing one crew member

This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) -A Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber crashed in the Irkutsk region in Russia’s Siberia due to a technical malfunction, killing one person out of a crew of four, regional governor Igor Kobzev said on Thursday, citing the Defence Ministry.

The crew managed to eject, Kobzev said on the Telegram messaging app, but one of them died and the others have been hospitalised with injuries.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Tom Hogue)

