Russian strike on apartment block in Kharkiv injures at least 12

(Reuters) – Russian forces struck a multi-storey apartment building in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, on Saturday evening, injuring at least 12 people, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

Terekhov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the Russians had deployed a guided bomb and rescue operations were under way at the site. Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said there had been two strikes on the city.