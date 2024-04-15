Russian strike on Kharkiv region kills two and injures four, governor says

KYIV (Reuters) -Russian forces killed two people and injured four more after hitting an education facility in the Kharkiv region on Monday, its governor said.

The Russian military used a guided aerial bomb on Lukiantsi village near the Russian border, the region’s governor, Oleh Syniehubov, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Syniehubov added that the four people injured in the attack were hospitalized with blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.

As Russia has intensified its strikes in the spring, the Kharkiv region has increasingly taken the brunt of the attacks.

Ukraine’s air defence shortages and the eastern region’s proximity to the Russian border left it especially vulnerable to strikes on energy infrastructure, which have caused large-scale power cuts.

(Reporting by Anastasiia Malenko; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, William Maclean)