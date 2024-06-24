Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russian strike on Odesa injures three, Ukraine says

KYIV (Reuters) -A Russian attack on Ukraine’s southern city of Odesa struck civilian infrastructure and injured at least three people on Monday morning, regional governor Oleh Kiper said.

A 19-year-old boy and two middle-aged men were taken to hospital, Kiper said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine’s interior ministry published pictures of a massive cloud of smoke rising from the site where emergency services were working to put out a fire.

The air force had warned the city’s residents of the threat of incoming missiles before the explosions sounded.

Odesa has been a frequent target of Russian forces in the 28-month-long full-scale invasion, with many attacks aimed at the city’s port facilities. Russia denies targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure.

(Reporting by Anastasiia Malenko; Editing by Tom Balmforth and Alison Williams)

