Russian strikes damage critical infrastructure in north, central Ukraine

(Reuters) – Parts of two Ukrainian regions were without power after Russian air strikes damaged local infrastructure, energy officials said on Monday.

National grid operator Ukrenergo said it was forced to implement emergency cuts in parts of the northeastern Sumy and central Poltava regions following overnight attacks by Russian forces.

Kyiv’s air force said it had destroyed 66 out of 100 drones launched by Russia, and that another 24 were “locationally lost”, but that “several” had struck civilian infrastructure. It offered no further details of damages.

Ukraine is bracing for another season of Russian attacks on the electricity grid, threatening to plunge swathes of the country into cold and darkness as winter approaches.

