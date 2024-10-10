Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russian strikes injure four people in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia

KYIV (Reuters) – A flurry of Russian airstrikes injured four people and damaged 29 buildings in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia early on Thursday, its regional governor said.

Ukraine’s national police said Russian forces had used glide bombs in three strikes on the city, according to preliminary information.

Zaporizhzhia, an important logistical and industrial hub, has been pounded by Russian guided bombs in recent weeks.

Russian forces partially occupy the Zaporizhzhia region, one of four in Ukraine that Moscow claims to have annexed. The region is also home to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, also currently controlled by Russian forces.

Separately, a Russian drone attack on the central city of Kryvyi Rih injured one person and damaged a five-storey residential building, causing a fire, Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Serhiy Lysak said.

The emergency services rescued six people from the damaged part of the building and put out the fire at the site, he added.

A cruise missile attack late on Wednesday damaged a storage area at an infrastructure facility in the southern Ukrainian region of Mykolaiv, causing a blaze that was later extinguished, Mykolaiv governor Vitaliy Kim said.

