Russian theatre duo sentenced to six years each for ‘justifying terrorism’

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Two leading Russian theatre figures were each sentenced to six years in prison on Monday for “justifying terrorism,” a Reuters reporter in the court said, concluding a landmark trial that has tested the limits of artistic freedom in Russia.

Director Zhenya Berkovich and playwright Svetlana Petriychuk were arrested in May last year over their production of “Finist, the Brave Falcon”, which tells the story of Russian women who married Islamic State fighters.

