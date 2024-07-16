Russian trial hearing of jailed US reporter Gershkovich brought forward to July 18, says court

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The next hearing in the trial of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been brought forward to July 18 from Aug. 13, the Russian court hearing his case said on Tuesday.

Gershkovich went on trial behind closed doors last month in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, where he faces charges of espionage and a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Gershkovich, his employer and the United States government have described the charges against him as false and as politically motivated.