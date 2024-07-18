Russian trial of detained US reporter Gershkovich hears witness testimony in secret

By Andrew Osborn

MOSCOW (Reuters) -The espionage trial of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich resumed on Thursday behind closed doors and heard witness testimony in a case his employer has called “a sham.”

Gershkovich, a 32-year-old American who denies any wrongdoing and says the allegations against him are false, went on trial last month in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, where he faces charges that carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors allege that Gershkovich gathered secret information on the orders of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency about a company that manufactures tanks for Russia’s war in Ukraine. He is the first U.S. journalist arrested on spying charges in Russia since the Cold War.

Officers of the FSB security service arrested him on March 29, 2023 at a steakhouse in Yekaterinburg, 900 miles (1,400 km) east of Moscow. He has since been held in Moscow’s Lefortovo prison.

Gershkovich, his newspaper and the U.S. government all reject the allegations and say he was merely doing his job as a reporter accredited by the Foreign Ministry to work in Russia.

His employer said on Thursday that he had been unjustly arrested 477 days ago.

“Even as Russia orchestrates its shameful sham trial, we continue to do everything we can to push for Evan’s immediate release and to state unequivocally: Evan was doing his job as a journalist, and journalism is not a crime. Bring him home now,” the Journal said in a statement.

The court hearing his case said earlier this week that his trial would resume on Thursday instead of Aug. 13 – at the request of Gershkovich’s defence lawyers.

Thursday’s hearing was closed to the press and the court has said that the next time the media will have access to Gershkovich will be when the verdict in his case is announced.

Closed trials are standard in Russia for cases of treason or espionage involving classified material.

WITNESS TESTIMONY

The court said on Thursday it was unable to provide any detailed information on proceedings, but said the day had been devoted to hearing witness testimony.

Local Russian news outlet Vechernie Vedomosti published a photo of a local pro-Kremlin lawmaker, Vyacheslav Vegner, outside the courtroom flanked by two court bailiffs and said he had taken the witness stand.

The URA.ru news outlet said Vegner had declined to provide details of his courtroom role, citing the need for secrecy around the case.

Vegner, who is a lawmaker for the ruling United Russia party in the regional parliament, told the 66.RU outlet after Gershkovich’s arrest in March 2023 that he had been interviewed by the reporter and that the two had drunk a bottle of cognac together.

He said then that Gershkovich had asked him about public support at a time when Russia was at war with Ukraine, something Moscow calls a special military operation, the activities of the Wagner mercenary group, and how the Sverdlovsk region’s industrial enterprises were being repurposed.

The Kremlin says the case and the trial arrangements are a matter for the court, but has stated – without publishing evidence – that Gershkovich was caught spying “red-handed”.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow had what he called “irrefutable evidence” that Gershkovich had been involved in espionage. He did not say what that evidence was.

U.S. officials have repeatedly said that the charges are a sham and that Russia is using Gershkovich and another jailed American, former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, as bargaining chips for a possible prisoner exchange.

Washington considers both men “wrongfully detained” and says it is committed to bringing them home.

President Vladimir Putin has said Russia is open to a prisoner exchange involving Gershkovich and that contacts with the United States have taken place but must remain secret.

The trial is due to continue on Friday when the court’s press service said the respective lawyers in the case would present their arguments.

(Reporting by ReutersEditing by Ros Russell and Sharon Singleton)