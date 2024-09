Russian troops take Kalynove in Ukraine’s Donetsk region – defence ministry

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s Defence Ministry said in a briefing published on Telegram on Saturday that its forces had taken a village in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region.

Kalynove lies southeast of Pokrovsk, a major Ukrainian logistics hub threatened by an accelerating Russian advance in east Ukraine’s industrialised Donbas.

The village’s population was around 200 people, according to Ukraine’s 2001 census.