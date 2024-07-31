Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russian-UK dissident Kara-Murza disappears from jail in latest sign a prisoner swap with West may be close

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Vladimir Kara-Murza, a dual Russian-British national jailed on treason charges for 25 years, has been moved from his prison in Siberia and is being sent elsewhere, Russia’s prison service told Reuters.

The prison service, FSIN, said Kara-Murza was being transferred from the IK-16 penal colony in Omsk to another destination. It did not say where.

A number of Russian dissidents and people convicted for their opposition to Moscow’s war in Ukraine have disappeared from Russian prisons in recent days, in what rights activists say is a possible sign that a prisoner swap with the West may be close.

