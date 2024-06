Russian warships practise use of high-precision weapons in Atlantic, ministry says

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian nuclear-powered submarine Kazan and frigate Admiral Gorshkov are practising the use of high-precision weapons in the Atlantic ocean, Russia’s defence ministry said on Tuesday.

The drills involve hitting targets from a distance of more than 600 km (370 miles), it said in a statement, and follow an exercise in anti-aircraft fire.