S&P 500 Bounces Back in Run-Up to Trump Tariffs: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Volatility gripped stocks ahead of President Donald Trump’s tariff rollout that will set the stage for a shake-up in global trade.

Following a slide that topped 1%, the S&P 500 wiped out losses amid solid factory data. Tesla Inc. led gains in megacaps on a news report that Trump told his inner circle Elon Musk will step back from his advisory role. A separate report said Amazon.com Inc. was said to make a bid to buy TikTok in the US, sending the shares higher. Banks rallied, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley each rising over 2%. Bonds dropped alongside the dollar.

All around Wall Street, there’s no real consensus on what to expect from markets as Trump’s deliberations over reciprocal tariffs come down to the wire.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

To Dave Lutz at JonesTrading, a handful think the announcement will be a “buy the news” event as it removes a bit of uncertainty. Andrew Brenner at NatAlliance Securities is betting the “bark will be worse than the bite.” At Fundstrat Global Advisors, Thomas Lee points to evidence that Trump cares about stocks, and a positive reaction would be a validation of his negotiations.

Oliver Blackbourn at Janus Henderson Investors notes that with all the concern about the impacts of tariffs on the economy, US equities are still relatively expensive. To Matt Maley at Miller Tabak, even if the announcement gives stocks a near-term boost, the market will possibly have to see a move below the March lows to fully “price in” the fundamental backdrop this year.

“While today’s tariff revelations might offer investors some additional clarity from which to reassess the economic implications from Trump’s attempts to restructure the global trade landscape, the developments are unlikely to offer anything definitive,” said Vail Hartman and Ian Lyngen at BMO Capital Markets. “As a result, elevated uncertainty and volatility should emerge.”

The S&P 500 rose 0.5%. The Nasdaq 100 added 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3%. Newsmax Inc. slumped as much as 50% after a 2,230% surge in its first two days as a public company. Boeing Co. said the US planemaker has implemented sweeping changes to reduce the number of defects and hitches in its production line.

Treasuries erased gains that sent the five-year yield to the lowest level since October. The US 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.20%. European bond yields rose after a report that the bloc is preparing to respond to any new tariffs. The dollar fell 0.2%.

“Our sense remains that regardless of if tariffs come in ‘better’ or ‘worse’ than expected, we believe uncertainty will linger for at least a few months and the focus will shift to the US economic outlook while markets remain hyper-sensitive to any news flow,” said Chris Senyek at Wolfe Research.

Rather than trying to read the tea leaves and adjust investments based off of what’s going on in Washington, David Bahnsen at The Bahnsen Group says he’s focused on investing in companies that have superior cash flow generation during all seasons — and not just seasons when we’re worried about tariffs.

“Companies that are committed to growing their dividend tend to do so for a very long time,” according to Bahnsen.

Meantime, Corporate America last month announced the fewest stock buybacks, in dollar terms, since the Covid pandemic, an early sign of cash hoarding from worries about economic growth and the impact of a global trade war.

The value of announced buybacks in the US reached $39.1 billion in March, the lowest dollar value since October 2020 and the lowest for March since 2019, according to data compiled by Birinyi Associates. That’s a worrisome sign for investors since buybacks offer a crucial pillar of support for the US stock market, which is already down significantly from February’s all-time highs and is facing pressure from the Trump administration’s tariffs, which will be announced Wednesday afternoon.

The mood among market participants is among the grimmest since the pandemic, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Ilan Benhamou, but he still sees a case for US equities to rally.

Benhamou, in the bank’s equity derivatives sales team, said it’s hard to not be more bearish in the face of a slowing economy, rising recession odds, mounting earnings revisions and falling equities price targets. Still, he writes that “when everything looks grim that the fiercest bounces usually happen.”

Investors are eager for clarity on the scope of the levies to assess their impact on the already wobbly US economy. Fears that a trade war will dampen consumer sentiment and require more interest-rate cuts from the Federal Reserve to support activity have pushed yields lower in the past weeks.

Options traders are betting that Treasuries will extend their rally, as seen in big wagers on lower yields and expectations of deeper-than-expected Fed cuts reflected in interest rate-linked derivatives.

A similarly bullish narrative is playing out in the Treasury cash market, with this week’s survey of JPMorgan Chase & Co. client positions showing that the level of net longs is at its highest in a month. And an increasingly dovish outlook on rates is evident in recent options activity linked to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, which closely tracks the Fed’s policy rate.

Before the Bell: Tariff Day, Hedge Funds Sell Most In 12 Years

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 12:24 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.3%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 1.1%

The Russell 2000 Index rose 1.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.6% to $1.0854

The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.2972

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 150.12 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2% to $86,927.82

Ether fell 0.4% to $1,906.13

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.20%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.72%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.64%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.9% to $71.81 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $3,130.83 an ounce

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.