S&P 500 Cuts Most of Its Losses on Tariff Hopes: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders trying to catch up on every new headline around President Donald Trump’s tariff negotiations were faced with a renewed bout of volatility across asset classes.

The S&P 500 trimmed most of a slide that approached 2% Monday. That was after Trump agreed to delay 25% tariffs against Mexico for one month, following a conversation with his counterpart Claudia Sheinbaum. The talks spurred a quick turnaround in currencies, with the peso going from worst to best performer among its major counterparts in a matter of minutes. The dollar almost wiped out a rally that was earlier shaping out to be the best since the onset of the pandemic. Late in the day, Canada’s loonie gained as Justin Trudeau said US tariffs would be paused for 30 days.

“This is a very fluid and evolving situation,” said Victoria Greene at G Squared Private Wealth. “For now, our baseline thesis is the bulk of these are transitory and likely more watered down with concessions. We are on top of developments and watching how this may affect earnings, the US dollar and inflation.”

The delay with Mexico bolsters the view that Trump sees tariffs as a negotiating ploy — but is still reluctant to inflict economic pain on Americans. His move to invoke an emergency and impose tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China is the most extensive act of protectionism taken by a US president in almost a century.

Among the biggest uncertainties is how a resilient US economy would handle the impact of a trade war, in case it materializes. That concern was evident in the bond market, where short-dated Treasury yields climbed as longer ones moved in the opposite direction.

“While we believe that tariffs are primarily a negotiating tool for President Trump, it’s very difficult to say whether these tariffs will be short-lived or if there is a scenario where a deal is struck that reduces the tariffs,” said Yung-Yu Ma at BMO Wealth Management. “Be patient and opportunistic; there may be a time to be aggressive, but it is not upon us yet.”

The S&P 500 fell 0.8%. While carmakers, chip and industrial shares all bounced from session lows, they remained among the biggest losers. Defensive groups gained, underscoring the market’s bid for safety. The Nasdaq 100 slid 0.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.3%. A gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps sank 1.7%. The Russell 2000 slipped 1.3%.

A UBS Group AG basket of stocks at risk from the proposed tariffs sank 3.1%. Wall Street’s favorite volatility gauge — the VIX — topped 18.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.53%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%. The Mexican peso climbed 1.8%. The Canadian dollar added 0.9%.

“Our view is that because the uncertainty is so prevalent, we are not going to make any drastic adjustments,” said Jeff Rubin at Birinyi Associates Inc. “But we would be hesitant about adding new monies to the market until the picture becomes less foggy.”

To David Lefkowitz at UBS Global Wealth Management, tariff announcements could indeed generate volatility, “but in our base case, we don’t think the Trump administration will take actions that materially dent the outlook for economic or corporate profit growth.”

“At this point, we are doubtful that the tariffs on Canada and Mexico will be long-lasting, if enacted at all,” said Keith Lerner and Michael Skordeles at Truist Advisory Services. “Nevertheless, until there is clarity on the duration or magnitude of tariffs, these actions inject uncertainty into supply chains and pricing for many companies – large and small – across North America.”

At J.P. Morgan Asset Management, David Kelly says investors have every reason to be concerned about a trade war, which has the potential to impart a stagflationary impulse to the investment environment, boosting inflation and interest rates while dragging on growth and profits.

“If this scenario unfolds, U.S. equities with the highest valuations are likely the most vulnerable while non-US assets and real assets could provide ballast to portfolios,” Kelly said. “Most of all, investors should ensure that they are well diversified and balanced as we head into much stronger and uncertain trade winds.”

“Trade acquiescence is what the US economy needs to skirt turbulence and widen the path toward non-inflationary growth,” said Jose Torres at Interactive Brokers. “A ramp-up in trade rhetoric and disagreements concerning global commerce will weigh on revenues, costs and margins, challenging corporate America’s ability to grow earnings.”

There’s a risk of a 5% slump in US stocks over the coming months as the latest round of tariffs by the Trump administration crimp earnings forecasts, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists led by David Kostin.

Kostin said that if sustained, the latest tariffs would reduce his S&P 500 earnings forecasts by about 2% to 3%, not accounting for the impact from further tightening in financial conditions or changes in consumer and corporate behavior. He also warned the S&P 500’s fair value could slump about 5% over the near term due to the hit to both earnings and equity valuations.

The onset of tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China raises the risk that the S&P 500 will experience at least one 5%-10% drawdown this year, RBC Capital Markets strategists led by Lori Calvasina said.

Morgan Stanley strategist Michael Wilson said equity markets had so far been sanguine about the possibility of sustained levies, but that view “is likely to be tested the longer these tariffs stay on.”

Hedge funds dumped US equities for a fifth straight week, according to data from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s prime brokerage, as the AI threat from China’s DeepSeek and Trump’s promise to impose steep levies on America’s biggest trading partners rippled through markets. The funds ramped up short sales in single stocks and long sales in macro products, the data show.

Retail investors, however, seem to have wagered the president wouldn’t risk the economic and market impact that many predict tariffs will bring. That group poured $2.1 billion into US stocks on Friday, according to an analysis by Emma Wu, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s global quantitative and derivatives strategist. An inflow of more than $2 billion has occurred just nine times in the past three years, with five of those instances already occurring in 2025.

Corporate Highlights:

Palantir Technologies Inc. gave a full-year revenue forecast that exceeded analysts’ estimates, thanks to what Chief Executive Officer Alex Karp described as “untamed organic growth” in demand for its artificial intelligence software.

Nippon Steel Corp. and United States Steel Corp. claimed former President Joe Biden unfairly prejudged their $14.1 billion merger and gave the companies no chance for feedback on a “sham” national security review before he blocked the deal.

Tyson Foods Inc.’s quarterly earnings beat even the highest of analyst estimates as stronger chicken profits helped offset losses in its beef business, prompting the company to raise its 2025 profit estimate.

MicroStrategy Inc. said it didn’t buy any Bitcoin in the prior week, halting a string of 12 consecutive weekly purchases that began in late October.

