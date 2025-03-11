S&P 500 Erases 1.5% Slide as Volatility Rages On: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks bounced after briefly breaching a key technical level, but a three-week stretch of high volatility in US assets showed no sign of abating. The dollar fell amid fresh tariff threats by President Donald Trump and bond yields rose.

Equities pushed away from session lows after Ukraine said it’s ready to accept a US proposal for a 30-day truce in Russia’s war. The S&P 500 erased a slide that topped 1.5% earlier in the session, with the gauge briefly breaching the threshold of a technical correction. A rally in big tech — which bore the brunt of Monday’s selloff led the rebound. Tesla Inc. jumped 5% while Nvidia Corp. led gains in chipmakers.

“Even if the majority of this drawdown is potentially behind us, volatility may not be, and there’s a good chance the market could chop sideways for a while,” said Daniel Skelly, head of Morgan Stanley’s Wealth Management Market Research & Strategy Team.

The S&P 500 was little changed. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 4.29% The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5%.

Key events this week:

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

US CPI, Wednesday

Eurozone industrial production, Thursday

US PPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Currencies

Cryptocurrencies

Bonds

Commodities

