S&P 500 Erases 1.5% Slide as Volatility Rages On: Markets Wrap

This content was published on
2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks bounced after briefly breaching a key technical level, but a three-week stretch of high volatility in US assets showed no sign of abating. The dollar fell amid fresh tariff threats by President Donald Trump and bond yields rose.

Equities pushed away from session lows after Ukraine said it’s ready to accept a US proposal for a 30-day truce in Russia’s war. The S&P 500 erased a slide that topped 1.5% earlier in the session, with the gauge briefly breaching the threshold of a technical correction. A rally in big tech — which bore the brunt of Monday’s selloff led the rebound. Tesla Inc. jumped 5% while Nvidia Corp. led gains in chipmakers.

“Even if the majority of this drawdown is potentially behind us, volatility may not be, and there’s a good chance the market could chop sideways for a while,” said Daniel Skelly, head of Morgan Stanley’s Wealth Management Market Research & Strategy Team.

The S&P 500 was little changed. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 4.29% The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5%.

Key events this week:

  • Canada rate decision, Wednesday
  • US CPI, Wednesday
  • Eurozone industrial production, Thursday
  • US PPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday
  • US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • The S&P 500 was little changed as of 2:44 p.m. New York time
  • The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%
  • The MSCI World Index fell 0.2%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5%
  • The euro rose 1% to $1.0942
  • The British pound rose 0.7% to $1.2965
  • The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 147.84 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin rose 4.5% to $82,874.76
  • Ether rose 4.2% to $1,947.17

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 4.29%
  • Germany’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 2.90%
  • Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.67%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $66.40 a barrel
  • Spot gold rose 1% to $2,918.54 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from John Viljoen, Sujata Rao and Aya Wagatsuma.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

